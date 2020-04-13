To all our students,

We are missing you all like crazy. We are constantly trying to think of fun or crazy ways to make you laugh and connect in unique ways while we are apart . Even though we can't see each other in person, right now, I would love to hear from you by email (rhissong@greenecountyschools.com). Tell me what you are doing, learning or reading and in return, I promise to write back! In the meantime, be sure to make time each day to read and get some fresh air outside. I love each one of you kiddos and hope you are doing well!

Take care,

Mrs. Hissong

