Dear Boys & Girls,
I’m writing this letter so that you can remember just how special you are to me and how much I love you all! Fortunately, I have been able to talk to many of you since our school closed and I’ve even seen some of you on Google Hangout, but that will never be able to replace being within the same four walls with you each school day. I miss your sweet faces, your warm hellos each morning, your laughter, and your desire to learn. I miss your hugs and watching you grow each day. I miss that we won’t get to end the school year in the traditional way, but we will forge ahead and make some pretty awesome memories in new ways. Please stay safe and healthy and KEEP READING!! Remember I’m only an email away.
Sending you big virtual hugs,
Mrs. Hogsten
