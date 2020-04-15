Hi Kiddos!
I hope everyone is doing well. I miss you all very much! I could not have had a better group to spend my first year with. I am so proud of all the hard work you did this year and continue to do at home. Each one of you is special in your own way and I can not wait to see how you make the world a better place. I hope you are able to find ways to enjoy this time outside of school and know that I think about you every day and in everything I do. I love you all!
Mrs. J. Conley
