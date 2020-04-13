Dear 1st grade class,
I miss your smiles & laughter! I enjoyed having each and every one of you being part of my year. Even though we can’t see each other everyday right now, please know that I am here for you all. I can’t wait to hear from your second grade teacher how much you learned at home with your parents! I am very proud of each and every one of you! Enjoy your Spring & Summer Break!
Love,
Mrs. K. Shifflett
