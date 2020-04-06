To my sweet Kindergarten class,
You are missed.
You are loved.
You still matter.
Together or apart, our class is the best Kindergarten class ever!
Friends I am so happy that I got to be your teacher for as long did. All of the great memories that we share will never be forgotten! Each one of you has a special place in my heart I love you class!
I hope you are having fun and learning with your family at home!
Love always,
Mrs. Gray
