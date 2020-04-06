To my sweet Kindergarten class,

You are missed.

You are loved.

You still matter.

Together or apart, our class is the best Kindergarten class ever!

Friends I am so happy that I got to be your teacher for as long did. All of the great memories that we share will never be forgotten! Each one of you has a special place in my heart I love you class!

I hope you are having fun and learning with your family at home!

Love always,

Mrs. Gray

