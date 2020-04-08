Hi Mrs. Kline’s Friends,
Just wanted to say hi and that I miss your hugs, smiles, and laughter. I had so much fun learning and growing with you this year. I’m so sorry our year ended so quickly, but don’t worry, you will always be my first graders! I can’t wait to see you next year when you are in second grade. Enjoy this time at home with your family and please keep in touch! Sending you a big basset hound hug! Love, Mrs. Kline
