Dear amazing Nathanael Greene Elementary friends,
I miss seeing you in person each day so much! I hope to see you in one of the virtual lunches that Mrs. Hissong and I are offering. Your teachers will be sharing information with you each week on how to join. I look forward to hearing how you are and hearing what you’ve been doing to stay busy.
I hope you are doing at least one fun thing each day: playing a game, reading a book, drawing a picture, going for a walk. I also hope that you are looking for the positives that happened each day: something that made you laugh, someone who made you smile, something that made you feel important. You deserve to feel important! I hope you are being kind to those around you, making them smile, and making them feel important. We will get through this together!
