Hi Reading Friends!!

I know we didn’t get to hug, fist-bump or high-five goodbye for this school year, but I am enjoying talking with you over the phone and the computer. You have been doing a great job working hard and trying your best as you learn at home- continue to challenge yourself! I miss our time together each day, practicing our reading strategies and learning together. While you are safe at home, remember to “Tap, tap, tap and Blend it back” & “Stop… and Think” as you are reading to yourself or to your family. I hope that you are able to get outside for fresh air every day. I want you to work together with your family to help contribute something positive for them. Remember: “Feels good to be good”.

I miss you and will see you soon.

Love,

Mrs. Lambert

