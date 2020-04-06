Hello scholars and families!
Though the school buildings are closed, at this time, know that I think about you each and every day. I write this letter as another means of connecting with you because you are a very important part of my life. I hope that you are finding ways to care for yourselves and one another, during this challenging time. As you work toward finding ways to continue to connect with school, and schoolwork, always remember that learning occurs where ever you are. Our communities, and those who live within them, are full of stories, experiences, and knowledge.
I look forward to the day when we can again gather together and share what we have gained. Until then be safe, stay connected, and know that you matter! Thinking of you today, tomorrow, and until we see each other again. TTYL!
Mrs. Barnes
