Dear All of My Fabulous Students,
I miss you so much! I hope you are staying safe, having fun, getting outside, and reading. There are so many things around you to read. So get creative. Read cereal boxes, turn on closed captioning on your TV so you can read as you watch, read directions to games, read recipes - see, there are so many things you can read!
Need some ideas to keep yourself busy? Put together jigsaw puzzles, play Uno and Battleship with your family, go hiking, and, of course, read! My biggest hope for you is to find something you like reading so much that you can't wait to get back to it or don't even want to put the book down in the first place. I can't wait to see you soon!
Lots of Love,
Mrs. Lee
