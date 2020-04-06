Where do I begin?

I miss each and every one of you and hope that you are healthy and happy at home right now. I'm spending this time teaching my son how to be gentle and use his inside voice around his new baby sister. I have to say, teaching chemistry was much easier! I hope that you're finding joy during this unprecedented time. Reconnect with your family, pick up a new hobby, help your neighbors, learn a new language, exercise - there are many ways to make this a positive experience. Know that I'm thinking of you and cannot wait to see you in person again. Take care of yourself, and remember, MxV=moles!

Mrs. Lindemann, Chemistry and HMSA Research

