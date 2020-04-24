Hello all my NG Dragon Friends,
I hope you are staying busy and finding ways to be creative. Genius Time doesn’t only happen at school. I am working every day trying to find some ideas to spark your imaginations. I hope you are enjoying the activities I am sending through Seesaw and Google Classroom. Please email me and let me know how you are doing. I would love some pictures of your projects.
This summer when I clean my classroom, I will try to save all the Genius Projects that were started this year. I hope we can pick right back up when school starts.
Love,
Mrs. M. Taylor
