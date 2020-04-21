Dear Nataleigh, Aiden, Delcie, Kira, Lennox, Jeremiah, Cinniah, Ava, Emileigh, Liam, Allison, Nicolas, Eli, CeRenitii, Mikiah, Matthew, Khloe, Ben:

I wanted to let you know that I enjoyed getting to know each and everyone of you this year. You will forever be partially mine! I am upset that our time was cut short, but let this be a lesson learned to cherish every moment you have. I believe we made the best of the time we had though it saddens me to know that I will no longer be teaching you at Madison Primary School. What makes me happy are the memories we made learning, laughing, and growing with each other. I want to let you know I am always here for you and just because you are getting older don’t be afraid to reach out. I miss and love each and everyone of you!

