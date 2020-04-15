To Ms. Gilliam’s 2nd grade friends:

It was such a pleasure getting to know you this past year. Seeing your amazing artwork, walking and talking with you, and hearing your laughs always made me smile. I know third grade will be filled with many wonderful days.

And to the lovelies in Ms. V’s Class,

It was a blast getting to know you all. May all of you enjoy second grade!

Truly, Mrs. Mann

