To My Third Graders,
You are amazing! I miss seeing you smiling faces every day, but I know you will continue with your work and do an awesome job with your Educational Activities. You know it is important to continue your learning because everything you learn will prepare you for the next grade level, and the future just like we discussed in class many times. You did wonderful in class, and can continue the learning process by putting one step in front of the other. I miss you, and I am here to help you. If you need me, please contact me. We will see each other again. This year was a short year, but I am happy that I had a chance to meet you! I hope you have a wonderful Spring Break and Summer.
See you soon,
Mrs. McDonough
