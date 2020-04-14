Hello Mrs. Miller’s class!
I miss you guys so much and I am so sad our time together was cut short. I will miss morning dance breaks, our silly stories, and games on the playground. You are the smartest kids and I cannot wait to see you when we get back to school in the fall! You will be big Kindergartners learning new things!
See you soon!
Mrs. Miller
