Dear Students,
I miss you all so much and cannot wait to see you very soon. The best part of my day was always greeting you as you exited the buses each morning, excited by the promise of a new school day. My advice to you during our school closure is to try to do at least one fun thing each day: play a board game, go for a walk, ride your bike, draw a picture, or read a good book. Also, be kind to those around you and try to do something to make someone smile every day. Please know that I love you all and that I am looking forward to once again being able to greet you as you arrive at school each morning!
Love and hugs,
Mrs. Myers
