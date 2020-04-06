Hi my little chickpeas!
I miss seeing your faces! I am so heartbroken! You guys worked so hard on your science fair projects and we never got a chance to look at them and brag on all your hard work! I am also sad that you guys do not get to finish your last year as an elementary school student in a traditional way! Hopefully, we can reconnect in the coming weeks. I'd love to hear what's been going on in your lives. Lola, Henry and Baby Olive say hello! Stay safe and healthy!
Love, Mrs. Oehmke
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.