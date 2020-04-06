Hi my little chickpeas!

I miss seeing your faces! I am so heartbroken! You guys worked so hard on your science fair projects and we never got a chance to look at them and brag on all your hard work! I am also sad that you guys do not get to finish your last year as an elementary school student in a traditional way! Hopefully, we can reconnect in the coming weeks. I'd love to hear what's been going on in your lives. Lola, Henry and Baby Olive say hello! Stay safe and healthy!

Love, Mrs. Oehmke

