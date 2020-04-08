Dear Madison Primary School Mountaineers,

Hello to all of you Bucket Fillers out there! I miss everyone bunches. I hope you are staying safe, reading a lot, playing hard and being kind to yourself and others. I look forward to when our school family can see each other again. I can’t wait to hear all about how you filled your family’s bucket. Work that amazing brain hard. Lots of sunshine and hugs to you!

❤️ Mrs. Organ Lohr

