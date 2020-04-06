I am very proud of my students. They have been working on their assignments, contacting me with questions and checking on me and each other. OCHS parents and the community should be proud of the OC Citizens that are about to enter the workforce. To the OCHS Seniors, be proud of your accomplishments. Remain steadfast on your goals for a bright and promising future.
Be assured your leaders at OCHS and OCPS understand your concerns and will make the right choices for you. I love and miss you all. Remain safe, focused and healthy. I was once told that teenagers with time and opportunity can get into trouble. I now look at that advice much differently. Use this time and opportunity to do something different. Something that will make you wiser, smarter and create a life for you that you never before could have imagined. We Are OC!
