To Brayden, Gavin, Grayson, Olivia C, Noah B-D, Bri'Son, April, Aaron, Jariah, Olivia S, Noah D, Matthew, Paisley, Lyra;
I miss and love you all! Keep posting on our group page so I can see your beautiful smiles. Continue to play, explore, and be open to trying new things! I know you will go on to do great things!
Tons of HUGS
Mrs. Patti
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.