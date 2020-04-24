Dear Little Dragons,
I know we didn’t have a chance to say goodbye- just know that I miss all your hugs, smiles and high fives! Make sure you take time to play, create and build and feel free to have your families email me pictures. Be good little dragons.
Love,
Mrs. Payne (Ms. Kaki)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.