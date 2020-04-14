Hello My Dears,

To my amazing first graders of 2019-2020, I miss seeing your faces daily. Although we didn’t get to finish the year physically together, I am proud of your growth! You all took on the challenge to be proactive and in charge of your own behavior and learning. You all set goals and met or exceeded them. I know that we gave it our all everyday. I cannot wait to see you next school year, when you are in 2nd grade. Let’s continue to be leaders working hard the last few weeks, left of first grade. Together we can do this! I am so proud of each of you.

Your biggest fan,

Mrs. Penic

Tags

Load comments