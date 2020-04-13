Dear NGES Students,
Who would have ever thought that March 13 would be our last day together at NGES? I miss you all - your laughter, your questions, your stories. Google Hangouts are just not the same, but they are better than nothing.
To my 3rd and 4th graders - I am looking forward to seeing y'all when we return to school in the fall. Keep busy for the next few months. Keep your brain and body active.
To my 5th graders - NGES won't be the same without you next year. I know you are stressed and worried about what middle school will be like. You are prepared and will do great things there! Remember that I'm just an email away.
Keep reading each day!
Mrs. Pursel
