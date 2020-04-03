It has been an absolute joy to be your kindergarten teacher! Thank you for bringing me big smiles, warm hugs and leaving me with the sweetest memories. We have learned, danced, shared, laughed, sung, read, eaten, created, celebrated, listened, thought, played, problem-solved, and grown so much together. All of these experiences have helped transform you into the brand new first-grader you will soon become! Continue to be awesome, be kind, and be you. I miss you all!
Parents, thank you for the wonderful support and for trusting me to teach, care for and love your child.
