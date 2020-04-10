Howdy, homeroom, 6th and 7th graders.
You are greatly missed. I miss seeing, greeting, and talking to you, giving high fives, and using that “teacher look and voice” upon occasion. I would rather be at school with you learning and having fun, but we are tough people and we will come out of this stronger. Thank you 6th graders for a great year. We made great progress. I look forward to seeing you next year and, if I'm lucky, in my classroom. 7th graders, you will forever have an extra special place in my “timeline of teaching”. You were my first group of U.S.II students. I could not have asked for a better year. You all were truly the best and made everything easy. I will wave and say hello next year. Lastly, to the students I’ve had for two years, it was my privilege to be your teacher twice.
