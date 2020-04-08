Dear Bright, Bold, and Beautiful Bees,
Even though we may not all be together in our hive as we would like to be, know that each of you are on your teachers’ minds and in our hearts. Remember your five bees and work each day to make it a great one. We love you and miss you. Can’t wait to see your beautiful, smiling faces again soon.
