Hi Kids!!

To my energetic kindergarten class of 2019-2020, I miss you all so much! I have missed seeing your smiling faces each day and listening to all of your silly stories. It makes me incredibly sad to think of all of the end of the year memories that we missed out on because of our school closure. The amount of progress that we made this year, both individually and as a whole, was amazing and I am so proud of all of you. I am lucky to call myself your teacher. Please know that I will always be here for you and wish you all the best on your next adventure! I hope you all have a wonderful spring and summer break, and I can’t wait to see you come back in the fall as first graders!

Love,

Mrs. Robinson

Tags

Load comments