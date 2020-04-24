Hi Kids!!
To my energetic kindergarten class of 2019-2020, I miss you all so much! I have missed seeing your smiling faces each day and listening to all of your silly stories. It makes me incredibly sad to think of all of the end of the year memories that we missed out on because of our school closure. The amount of progress that we made this year, both individually and as a whole, was amazing and I am so proud of all of you. I am lucky to call myself your teacher. Please know that I will always be here for you and wish you all the best on your next adventure! I hope you all have a wonderful spring and summer break, and I can’t wait to see you come back in the fall as first graders!
Love,
Mrs. Robinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.