Dear Fourth Graders,
Who would have thought we'd have a new meaning for the "salsa word" - Zoom?! Even though we do school in our houses, we are the same people. I have LOVED teaching you in the classroom and spending each day with you. Now, getting the chance to see you on a computer screen - the chance to see your pets, your family, where you hang out when you're not in school - well, it's a gift! We will have the chance to spend time together in person, when it's safe for us to do so. In the meantime, let's keep thinking about what we are thankful for - good health, family, the chance to sleep in.....
I am thankful for all of those things, and also for the chance to teach and learn from you. Take care and remember that I love you!
Mrs. Roesch
