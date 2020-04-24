Hi Kiddos,

You have absolutely no idea how much I miss your smiles & laughter! I am so sad that our school year ended so quickly and that we didn’t have the chance to enjoy all the fun activities at the end of the school year. Even though we can’t see each other every day right now, please know that I am here for you all and I miss you terribly!. I can’t wait to hear from your first grade teacher how much you learned at home with your parents! Enjoy your Spring & Summer Break!

Love,

Mrs. S. Conley

