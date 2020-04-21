Dear Zoey, Autumn, Hunter, LaKayla, Nezi, Terrance, Joshua, Reese, Maleah, Dale, Carly, Allyson, Tylar, Hayden, Blair, Dean, & Emmalyn,
Sadness filled my heart and tears ran down my face when I heard our school year was suddenly over. I miss your sweet faces, smiles, hugs, & senses of humor along with your eagerness to learn new things. You will always have a special place in my heart. Make me prouder than I already am and make a positive impact in this world and within yourselves. I love you all very very much. Love, Mrs. Utz
