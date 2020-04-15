Dear Mrs. Eppard's FABULOUS Fifth Grade Class,
You are AMAZING! Not a day goes by that I don't think of your smiles, hugs, laughter, and jokes. You were my sunshine on a rainy day and made teaching so much fun.
We will always have great memories of pirate room transformations, learning fractions, Thanksgiving feasts, break out puzzles, gingerbread houses, and let's not forget Six Minutes.
While we are apart don't forget to keep learning. Read some good books, try out a cool science experiment, and write a best selling novel! Even though our time together was cut short, it isn't "goodbye" it's just see you later"!
Remember YOU are important, YOU matter, YOU are loved, and YOU can be successful! I miss you and I love you!
♥️ Mrs. Eppard
