Hi Everyone,
I wish that I got to spend more time with you all before we had to say goodbye. You are all amazing students and I am very fortunate to be your fourth grade teacher. We had a lot of unforgettable moments this year that I will cherish throughout my life and will always look back and think of each and every one of you with a smile. I know that, wherever your path may lead you in the future, you will be successful in all you do!
Love,
Mrs. Thompson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.