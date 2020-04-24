Hi Everyone,

I wish that I got to spend more time with you all before we had to say goodbye. You are all amazing students and I am very fortunate to be your fourth grade teacher. We had a lot of unforgettable moments this year that I will cherish throughout my life and will always look back and think of each and every one of you with a smile. I know that, wherever your path may lead you in the future, you will be successful in all you do!

Love,

Mrs. Thompson

