To my students,

I miss you. Each and every one of you. I hope this note finds you well; happy and healthy. As we all embark on new ways to learn, please know that I am here to reassure you and help you with your understanding. If you just need someone to listen to you, I am here for that, too! I hope that sometime soon we will be able to see each other in person, but for now remember that I miss you and I’m here to help you!

Love, Ms. Wilson

