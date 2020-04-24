Hello from Ms. Bossdorf!
I just want to let all my kids past and present know that I love and miss you so much! I hope you are well and doing some things to learn even though we are away from each other and school. I hope that you know I am here for you no matter where you are. I wish nothing but love and success for you in all that you do! Remember to put your best foot forward and make good choices. I am proud of each and everyone of you!
Love,
Ms. B
