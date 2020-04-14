To all my sweet adorable kindergarteners, first graders and second graders.

I want you to know how much joy and happiness you brought into my life! I love all the hugs and drawings you would give me each day! I love having conversations with you all about whatever was on your little minds.

I miss each of you sooooo much!

I hope you are reading and most of all having fun and enjoying this time with your family!

Mia and I have been doing lots of cooking, yard work and cleaning out her toys!

Daisy and Axel (Luna the bearded dragon is a boy, so we had to change his name.) are getting so big!

I can’t wait to see how big you all have grown when we come back to school! Please make sure to come find me and give me a great big hug!

Love always,

Ms. Brittany

