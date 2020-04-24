To all my sweet adorable kindergarteners, first graders, and second graders.
I want you to know how much joy and happiness you brought into my life! I love all the hugs and drawings you would give me each day! I love having conversations with you all about whatever was on your little minds.
I miss each of you sooooo much! I hope you are reading and most of all having fun and enjoying this time with your family!
Mia and I have been doing lots of cooking, yard work and cleaning out her toys! Daisy and Axel (Luna the bearded dragon is a boy, so we had to change his name.) are getting so big!
I can’t wait to see how big you all have grown when we come back to school! Please make sure to come find me and give me a great big hug!
Love always,
Ms. Brittany
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.