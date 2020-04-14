NGES Students,
This year didn’t end the way we thought it would, but I’m so glad we are able to stay connected through technology. I’m so thankful for the awesome year we had and all the great memories we made. Thank you for always making me smile and laugh! You are all unique and awesome in your own way, and it was so much fun helping you learn and grow this year. Take time to go outside and enjoy nature! Stay curious and never stop learning! And remember to always be kind! I miss you all so much!
Love,
Ms. Campbell
