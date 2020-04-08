I miss you friends 😊. Hope you have been using your time at home in creative ways! Be helpful to your parents and be proud of your contributions to your family. I’ve been sewing cotton face masks to give to health care workers. I’ve made about 150 masks and counting. It’s my way to thank and support the brave people who have been working so hard each day to care for their patients. I’m sure you can come up with creative ideas to brighten your neighborhood. Do what you can to be helpful and be proud! Love you guys.
