Ms. Dofflemyer’s 3rd Graders,
I am saddened that I will not spend another day in the classroom with you, but you all have taught me so many things this year that I am thankful for. I will always cherish the memories you all gave me being a first year teacher. From the first day you all showed me how smart, creative, and responsible you are as third graders. Together, we grew together through good times and tough times and I cannot wait to see how much you've grown next year! Always remember, “Don’t give up. I believe in you all! A person is a person no matter how small!” - Dr. Seuss
This year turned out to be too short, but I’m glad I had the chance to meet every single one of you. I miss you all and can’t wait to see your sweet faces soon!
Love,
Ms. Dofflemyer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.