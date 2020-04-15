Ms. Dofflemyer’s 3rd Graders,

I am saddened that I will not spend another day in the classroom with you, but you all have taught me so many things this year that I am thankful for. I will always cherish the memories you all gave me being a first year teacher. From the first day you all showed me how smart, creative, and responsible you are as third graders. Together, we grew together through good times and tough times and I cannot wait to see how much you've grown next year! Always remember, “Don’t give up. I believe in you all! A person is a person no matter how small!” - Dr. Seuss

This year turned out to be too short, but I’m glad I had the chance to meet every single one of you. I miss you all and can’t wait to see your sweet faces soon!

Love,

Ms. Dofflemyer

