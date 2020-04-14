To all the students at NGPS and NGES!

I miss being there to see your bright and shining faces every day. One of the highlights of my day was meeting you as you got off the bus each morning. Your smiles and stories made me laugh and helped me get ready for the day.

To my individual students, I miss my daily hugs and watching you light up when you have finally mastered a skill. I am in awe of how hard you work and what you overcome on a daily basis. Thank you for making me a better teacher. I can’t wait to get you back in the classroom in August so you can continue to blow my mind with all that you can do.

Ms. Jackie (aka Mrs. Sutton)

