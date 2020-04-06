Dear Students,

Know this - you are brave, you are strong, you are a hero. This letter is to all students from your teachers. We are thinking the same things you're thinking - we want to be in school, we want to build more shared experiences together, we want to touch our faces and not feel bad about it! Until that time comes again, let's invite different ways to connect with each other and let go of at least one expectation of normalcy today. We will see you again soon! We will hug you again soon!

Love, Your Teachers

