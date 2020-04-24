Hi Students,
I miss seeing your bright smiles every day at school! Even though we may not be able to see each other in person right now, I want you to know that I am here for all of you. I am grateful for each one of you! You all have blown me away this year with your hard work. Amazing things have happened in my classroom! I cannot wait to see how much more you will grow! Keep up the hard work at home and know you can do anything! To my 5th grade students, you will rock it out in middle school!
Love,
Ms. Kennon
