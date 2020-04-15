Dear Grymes Third Grade,
I am so excited about all the good work you are doing at home. You are such capable and wonderful students. I am so very fortunate to work with you. Thank you for all you are doing to help your family, support your community, and continue your learning. Please keep up the excellent work!
Love,
Ms. Kuhnert
