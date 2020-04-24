Hello Little Dragons,

I wanted to let you know that I miss seeing you in the library! However, during this time that we are apart, I hope you are finding amazing books to read online or from the books given during meal time pickups. If you go to your Google Classroom Specials class, I have given a tutorial on how to access thousands of fiction and nonfiction books online. Remember to read, Read, READ! That is your ticket in life. As Dr. Seuss states, “The more you read, the more you know, the more you know, the more you will grow!”

Please stay in touch by emailing me. I am here to help you no matter what!

Read on,

Ms. McInturff

NGES Librarian

