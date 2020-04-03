I hope everyone is staying safe and being active.

I miss all of you and look forward to seeing you complete this school year, although in a different format. I'm proud of you, happy to have taught you, and know you will go far. Believe in yourself, don't believe those who would deny your potential. Work toward your goals in life. 

Times are challenging, things are different, but together we will make it through this successfully. Whether you are a Senior ready to take on the world, or a Freshman ready to tackle the next school year, face each day knowing you can do your part to make it better than the one before. 

Loads of love and support to you now and always. 

And finally, I would like to say all of you: WYS, WOFI, DDAS (Wear Your Seatbelt, Watch Out for Idiots, Don't Do Anything Stupid)

