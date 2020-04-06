To all of my MPS friends,
I hope you are making the best of your time at home. Be good listeners and helpers to your families. Continue to practice all of the skills you have learned this year, play games and enjoy outside. Please know that we all miss your smiling faces every morning, we miss your high fives, we miss your hugs and we miss YOU! We hope to see you all very soon.
Stay healthy, wash your hands and be good!!
