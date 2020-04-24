I could have never imagined our 5th grade year coming to an end this way, but it’s not over yet! I enjoy all of our phone calls and class meetings every week! I miss hearing your stories, teaching you new concepts, and seeing the amazing young humans you are becoming. You all have shown tremendous growth this year and I am beyond proud to call myself your 5th grade teacher.
I know most of you talked about being worried or nervous about going to the middle school, but you have no reason to be. You all are going to do amazing things next year and I cannot wait to see you achieve your goals! Remember to work hard, stay true to yourself, be kind to others, and never forget how important you are!! I will miss you all next year, but you will always be welcomed in room 507.
